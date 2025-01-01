DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicGridHasCircle 

GridHasCircle (método Get)

Devuelve la bandera que indica si hay que dibujar puntos en los nodos de la cuadrícula.

bool  GridHasCircle()

Valor devuelto

Valor de la bandera.

Nota

true – dibujar puntos

false – no dibujar puntos

GridHasCircle (método Set)

Establece la bandera que indica si hay que dibujar puntos en los nodos de la cuadrícula.

void  GridHasCircle(
   const bool  has      
   )

Parámetros

has

[in]  Valor de la bandera.

Nota

true – dibujar puntos

false – no dibujar puntos