GridHasCircle (Get-Methode)

Liefert ein Flag, das festlegt, ob Punkte in den Gitterpunkten gezeichnet werden müssen.

bool  GridHasCircle()

Rückgabewert

Wert des Flags.

Hinweis

true — Punkte zeichnen

false — keine Punkte zeichnen

GridHasCircle (Set-Methode)

Setzt das Flag, dass festlegt, ob Punkte in den Gitterpunkten gezeichnet werden müssen.

void  GridHasCircle(
   const bool  has      
   )

Parameter

has

[in]  Flag.

Hinweis

true — Punkte zeichnen

false — keine Punkte zeichnen