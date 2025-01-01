DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCGraphicGridCircleColor 

GridCircleColor (méthode Get)

Retourne la couleur des points des noeuds de la grille.

color  GridCircleColor()

Valeur de Retour

La couleur des points.

GridCircleColor (méthode Set)

Définit la couleur des points des noeuds de la grille.

void  GridCircleColor(
   const color  clr      // couleur des points
   )

Paramètres

clr

[in]  La couleur des points.