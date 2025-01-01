DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicGridCircleColor 

GridCircleColor (Get method)

Returns color of dots in the grid nodes.

color  GridCircleColor()

Return Value

Dot color.

GridCircleColor (Set method)

Sets the dot color in the grid nodes.

void  GridCircleColor(
   const color  clr      // dot color
   )

Parameters

clr

[in]  Dot color.