GridCircleColor (Get-Methode)

Liefert die Farbe der Gitterpunkte.

color  GridCircleColor()

Rückgabewert

Farbe der Punkte.

GridCircleColor (SetMethode)

Setzt die Farbe der Gitterpunkte.

void  GridCircleColor(
   const color  clr      // Farbe der Punkte
   )

Parameter

clr

[in]  Farbe der Punkte.