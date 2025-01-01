文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicGridCircleColor 

GridCircleColor（获得方法）

返回网络节点中的点颜色。

color  GridCircleColor()

返回值

点颜色。

GridCircleColor（设置方法）

设置网络节点中的点颜色。

void  GridCircleColor(
   const color  clr      // 点颜色
   )

参数

clr

[in]  点颜色。