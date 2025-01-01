DocumentationSections
GridBackgroundColor (méthode Get)

Retourne la couleur d'arrière plan de la grille.

color  GridBackgroundColor()

Valeur de Retour

La couleur d'arrière plan de la grille

GridBackgroundColor (méthode Set)

Définit la couleur d'arrière plan de la grille

void  GridBackgroundColor(
   const color  clr      // couleur d'arrière plan de la grille
   )

Paramètres

clr

[in]  Couleur d'arrière plan de la grille