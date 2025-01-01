DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekWissenschaftliche GrafikenCGraphicGridBackgroundColor 

GridBackgroundColor (Get-Methode)

Liefert die Hintergrundfarbe des Gitters

color  GridBackgroundColor()

Rückgabewert

Hintergrundfarbe des Gitters

GridBackgroundColor (Set-Methode)

Setzt die Hintergrundfarbe des Gitters

void  GridBackgroundColor(
   const color  clr      // Hintergrundfarbe des Gitters
   )

Parameter

clr

[in]  Hintergrundfarbe des Gitters