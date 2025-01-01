DocumentationSections
GridBackgroundColor (Get method)

Returns the grid background color

color  GridBackgroundColor()

Return Value

Grid background color

GridBackgroundColor (Set method)

Sets the grid background color

void  GridBackgroundColor(
   const color  clr      // grid background color
   )

Parameters

clr

[in]  Grid background color