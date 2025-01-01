文档部分
GridBackgroundColor（获得方法）

返回网格背景色

color  GridBackgroundColor()

返回值

网格背景色

GridBackgroundColor（设置方法）

设置网格背景色

void  GridBackgroundColor(
   const color  clr      // 网格背景色
   )

参数

clr

[in]  网格背景色