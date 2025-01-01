DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCGraphicGapSize 

GapSize (Metodo Get)

Restituisce la dimensione dei rientri tra gli elementi del chart.

int  GapSize()

Valore di ritorno

Dimensione rientro in pixel.

GapSize (Metodo Set)

Imposta la dimensione dei rientri tra gli elementi del chart.

void  GapSize(
   const int  size     // grandezza del rientro
   )

Parametri

size

[in] Dimensioni rientro in pixel.