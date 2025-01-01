DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicGapSize 

GapSize (Get method)

Returns the size of indents between the chart elements.

int  GapSize()

Return Value

Indent size in pixels.

GapSize (Set method)

Sets the size of indents between the chart elements.

void  GapSize(
   const int  size     // indent size
   )

Parameters

size

[in]  Indent size in pixels.