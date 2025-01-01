DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicGapSize 

GapSize (método Get)

Devuelve el tamaño de los márgenes entre los elementos del gráfico.

int  GapSize()

Valor devuelto

Tamaño del margen en píxeles.

GapSize (método Set)

Establece el tamaño de los márgenes entre los elementos del gráfico.

void  GapSize(
   const int  size     // tamaño del margen
   )

Parámetros

size

[in]  Tamaño del margen en píxeles.