MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicGapSize 

GapSize （Getメソッド）

チャートの要素間のインデントのサイズを返します。

int  GapSize()

戻り値

ピクセル単位でのインデントのサイズ。

GapSize （Setメソッド）

チャートの要素間のインデントのサイズを設定します。

void  GapSize(
  const int  size    // インデントサイズ
  )

パラメータ

size

[in]  ピクセル単位でのインデントサイズ。