Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekWissenschaftliche GrafikenCGraphicGapSize 

GapSize (Get-Methode)

Liefert die Größe des Einzugs zwischen den Elementen des Charts.

int  GapSize()

Rückgabewert

Einzug in Pixel.

GapSize (Set-Methode)

Setzt die Größe des Einzugs zwischen den Elementen des Charts.

void  GapSize(
   const int  size     // Einzug
   )

Parameter

size

[in]  Einzug in Pixel.