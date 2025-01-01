문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicGapSize 

GapSize (Get method)

차트 요소 사이의 들여쓰기를 반환.

int  GapSize()

값 반환

들여쓰기 크기(픽셀).

GapSize (Set method)

차트 요소 사이의 들여쓰기 크기를 설정.

void  GapSize(
   const int  size     // 들여쓰기 크기
  \)

매개변수

Size

[in]  들여쓰기 크기(픽셀).