Référence MQL5 Bibliothèque Standard Graphiques Scientifiques CGraphic GapSize 

GapSize (méthode Get)

Retourne la taille des tirets entre les éléments du graphique.

int  GapSize()

Valeur de Retour

Taille des tirets en pixels.

GapSize (méthode Set)

Définit la taille des tirets entre les éléments du graphique.

void  GapSize(
   const int  size     // taille des tirets
   )

Paramètres

size

[in]  Taille des tirets en pixels.