MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicGapSize 

GapSize（获得方法）

返回图表要素间的缩进尺寸。

int  GapSize()

返回值

以像素为单位的缩进尺寸。

GapSize（设置方法）

设置图表要素间的缩进尺寸。

void  GapSize(
   const int  size     // 缩进尺寸
   )

参数

size

[in] 以像素为单位的缩进尺寸。