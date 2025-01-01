DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicFontSet 

FontSet

Establece los parámetros de la fuente actual.

bool  FontSet(
   const string  name,        // nombre
   const int     size,        // tamaño
   const uint    flags=0,     // banderas
   const uint    angle=0      // ángulo
   )

Parámetros

name

[in]  Nombre.

size

[in]  Tamaño.

flags=0

[in]  Banderas.

angle=0

[in]  Ángulo.

Valor devuelto

true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario, false.