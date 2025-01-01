DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekWissenschaftliche GrafikenCGraphicFontSet 

FontSet

Setzt Parameter der aktuellen Schriftart.

bool  FontSet(
   const string  name,        // Name
   const int     size,        // Größe
   const uint    flags=0,     // Flags
   const uint    angle=0      // Winkel
   )

Parameter

name

[in]  Name.

size

[in]  Größe.

flags=0

[in]  Flags.

angle=0

[in]  Winkel.

Rückgabewert

true — wenn erfolgreich, sonst — false.