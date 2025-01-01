ドキュメントセクション
現在のフォントパラメータを設定します。

bool  FontSet(
  const string  name,        // 名前
  const int    size,        // サイズ
  const uint    flags=0,    // フラグ
  const uint    angle=0      // 角度
  )

パラメータ

name

[in]  名前。

size

[in]  サイズ。

flags=0

[in]  フラグ。

angle=0

[in]  角度。

戻り値

成功した場合はtrue、そうでなければfalse。