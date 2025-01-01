DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCGraphicFontSet 

FontSet

Imposta i parametri del carattere corrente.

bool  FontSet(
   const string  name,        // nome
   const int     size,        // grandezza
   const uint    flags=0,     // flags
   const uint    angle=0      // angolo
   )

Parametri

name

[in]  Nome.

size

[in]  Grandezza.

flags=0

[in]  Flags.

angle=0

[in]  Angolo.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, altrimenti - false.