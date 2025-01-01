DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference Standard Library Scientific Charts CGraphic FontSet 

FontSet

Sets the current font parameters.

bool  FontSet(
   const string  name,        // name
   const int     size,        // size
   const uint    flags=0,     // flags
   const uint    angle=0      // angle
   )

Parameters

name

[in]  Name.

size

[in]  Size.

flags=0

[in]  Flags.

angle=0

[in]  Angle.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.