FontSet

현재 글꼴 매개변수를 설정.

bool  FontSet(
   const string  name,        // 이름
   const int     size,        // 크기
   const uint    flags=0,     // 플래그
   const uint    angle=0      // 각도
  \)

매개변수

name

[in]  이름.

Size

[in]  Size.

flags=0

[in]  Flags.

angle=0

[in]  Angle.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 실패하면 false.