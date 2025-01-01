文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicFontSet 

FontSet

设置当前字体参数。

bool  FontSet(
   const string  name,        // 名称
   const int     size,        // 大小
   const uint    flags=0,     // 标识
   const uint    angle=0      // 角度
   )

参数

name

[in]  名称。

size

[in]  大小。

flags=0

[in]  标识。

angle=0

[in]  角度。

返回值

true - 成功，否则 - false。