FontSet

Définit les paramètres de la police de caractères actuelle.

bool  FontSet(
   const string  name,        // nom
   const int     size,        // taille
   const uint    flags=0,     // flags
   const uint    angle=0      // angle
   )

Paramètres

name

[in]  Nom.

size

[in]  Taille.

flags=0

[in]  Flags.

angle=0

[in]  Angle.

Valeur de Retour

true - en cas de succès, sinon - false.