Define os parâmetros da fonte atual.

bool  FontSet(
   const string  name,        // nome
   const int     size,        // tamanho
   const uint    flags=0,     // sinalizadores
   const uint    angle=0      // ângulo
   )

Parâmetros

name

[in]  Nome.

size

[in]  Tamanho.

flags=0

[in]  Sinalizador.

angle=0

[in]  Ângulo.

Valor de retorno

true – no caso de sucesso, caso contrário – false.