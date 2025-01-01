DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCGraphicFontGet 

FontGet

Retourne les paramètres de la police de caractères actuelle.

void  FontGet(
   string  &name,      // nom
   int     &size,      // taille
   uint    &flags,     // flags
   uint    &angle      // angle
   )

Paramètres

&name

[out]  Nom.

&size

[out]  Taille.

&flags

[out]  Flags.

&angle

[out]  Angle.