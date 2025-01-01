DokumentationKategorien
FontGet

Erhält Parameter der aktuellen Schriftart.

void  FontGet(
   string  &name,      // Name
   int     &size,      // Größe
   uint    &flags,     // Flags
   uint    &angle      // Winkel
   )

Parameter

&name

[out]  Name.

&size

[out]  Größe.

&flags

[out]  Flags.

&angle

[out] Winkel.