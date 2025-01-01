DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicFontGet 

Obtiene los parámetros de la fuente actual.

void  FontGet(
   string  &name,      // nombre
   int     &size,      // tamaño
   uint    &flags,     // banderas
   uint    &angle      // ángulo
   )

Parámetros

&name

[out]  Nombre.

&size

[out]  Tamaño.

&flags

[out]  Banderas.

&angle

[out]  Ángulo.