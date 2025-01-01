ДокументацияРазделы
Получает параметры текущего шрифта.

void  FontGet(
   string  &name,      // имя
   int     &size,      // размер
   uint    &flags,     // флаги
   uint    &angle      // угол
   )

Параметры

&name

[out]  Имя.

&size

[out]  Размер.

&flags

[out]  Флаги.

&angle

[out]  Угол.