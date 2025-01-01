文档部分
FontGet

获取当前字体参数。

void  FontGet(
   string  &name,      // 名称
   int     &size,      // 大小
   uint    &flags,     //标识
   uint    &angle      // 角度
   )

参数

&name

[out]  名称。

&size

[out]  大小。

&flags

[out]  标识。

&angle

[out]  角度。