MQL5 Riferimento Libreria Standard Grafici Scientifici CGraphic FontGet 

FontGet

Ottiene i parametri del carattere corrente.

void  FontGet(
   string  &name,      // nome
   int     &size,      // grandezza
   uint    &flags,     // flags
   uint    &angle      // angolo
   )

Parametri

&name

[out]  Nome.

&size

[out]  Grandezza.

&flags

[out]  Flags.

&angle

[out]  Angolo.