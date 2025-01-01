DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicFontGet 

FontGet

Gets the current font parameters.

void  FontGet(
   string  &name,      // name
   int     &size,      // size
   uint    &flags,     // flags
   uint    &angle      // angle
   )

Parameters

&name

[out]  Name.

&size

[out]  Size.

&flags

[out]  Flags.

&angle

[out]  Angle.