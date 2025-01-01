DocumentaçãoSeções
Obtém os parâmetros da fonte atual.

void  FontGet(
   string  &name,      // nome
   int     &size,      // tamanho
   uint    &flags,     // sinalizadores
   uint    &angle      // ângulo
   )

Parâmetros

&name

[out]  Nome.

&size

[out]  Tamanho.

&flags

[out]  Sinalizadores.

&angle

[out]  Ângulo.