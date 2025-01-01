문서화섹션
현재 글꼴 매개변수 가져오기.

void  FontGet(
   string  &name,      // 이름
   int     &size,      // 크기
   uint    &flags,     // 플래그
   uint    &angle      // 각도
  \)

매개변수

&name

[out]  이름.

&size

[out]  크기.

&flags

[out]  플래그.

&angle

[out]  각도.