ドキュメントセクション
FontGet

現在のフォントパラメータを取得します。

void  FontGet(
  string  &name,      // 名前
  int    &size,      // サイズ
  uint    &flags,    // フラグ
  uint    &angle      // 角度
  )

パラメータ

&name

[out]  名前。

&size

[out]  サイズ。

&flags

[out]  フラグ。

&angle

[out]  角度。