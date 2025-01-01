DocumentationSections
CurveRemoveByIndex

Remove a curve by a specified index.

bool  CurveRemoveByIndex(
   const int  index      // curve index
   )

Parameters

index

[in]  Index of the curve to be removed.

Return Value

true — successful, otherwise — false.