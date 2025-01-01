DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCGraphicCurveRemoveByIndex 

CurveRemoveByIndex

Rimuovere una curva per indice specificato.

bool  CurveRemoveByIndex(
   const int  index      // indice curva
   )

Parametri

index

[in] Indice della curva da rimuovere.

Return Value

true — successo, altrimenti — false.