Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekWissenschaftliche GrafikenCGraphicCurveRemoveByIndex 

CurveRemoveByIndex

Löscht eine Kurve nach dem angegebenen Index.

bool  CurveRemoveByIndex(
   const int  index      // Index der Kurve
   )

Parameter

index

[in]  Index der Kurve, die gelöscht werden muss.

Rückgabewert

true — wenn erfolgreich, andernfalls — false.