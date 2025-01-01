DocumentaciónSecciones
CurveRemoveByIndex

Elimina una curva según el índice establecido.

bool  CurveRemoveByIndex(
   const int  index      // índice de la curva
   )

Parámetros

index

[in]  Índice de la curva que se debe eliminar.

Valor devuelto

true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario, false.