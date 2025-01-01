DocumentationSections
CurveRemoveByIndex

Supprime une courbe par son indice spécifié.

bool  CurveRemoveByIndex(
   const int  index      // indice de la courbe
   )

Paramètres

index

[in]  Indice de la courbe à supprimer.

Valeur de Retour

true – en cas de succès, sinon – false.