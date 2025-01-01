ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicCurveRemoveByIndex 

CurveRemoveByIndex

指定されたインデックスを持つ曲線を削除します。

bool  CurveRemoveByIndex(
  const int  index      // 曲線のインデックス
  ）

パラメータ

index

[in]  削除される曲線のインデックス

戻り値

成功の場合はtrue、それ以外の場合はfalse