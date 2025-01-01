DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5 Biblioteca Padrão Gráficos científicos CGraphic Curve RemoveByIndex 

CurveRemoveByIndex

Exclui a curva segundo o índice especificado.

bool  CurveRemoveByIndex(
   const int  index      // índice da curva
   )

Parâmetros

index

[in]  Índice da curva a ser excluída.

Valor de retorno

true – no caso de sucesso, caso contrário – false.