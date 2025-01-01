문서화섹션
CurveRemoveByIndex

지정된 인덱스로 곡선을 제거.

bool  CurveRemoveByIndex(
   const int  index      // 곡선 인덱스
  \)

매개변수

인덱스

[in]  제거할 곡선의 인덱스.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.