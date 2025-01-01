文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicCurveRemoveByIndex 

CurveRemoveByIndex

根据指定索引删除曲线。

bool  CurveRemoveByIndex(
   const int  index      // 曲线索引
   )

参数

index

[in]  将被删除的曲线索引。

返回值

true ― 成功，否则 ― false。