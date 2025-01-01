DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicCurveGetByName 

CurveGetByName

Gets a curve by a specified name.

CCurve*  CurveGetByName(
   const string  name      // curve name
   )

Parameters

name

[in]  Curve name.

Return Value

Pointer to the first found curve having a specified name.