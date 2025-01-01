DocumentationSections
CurveGetByName

Retourne une courbe par son nom spécifié.

CCurve*  CurveGetByName(
   const string  name      // nom de la courbe
   )

Paramètres

name

[in]  Nom de la courbe.

Valeur de Retour

Pointeur vers la première courbe trouvée avec le nom spécifié.