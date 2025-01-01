文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicCurveGetByName 

CurveGetByName

获取指定名称的曲线。

CCurve*  CurveGetByName(
   const string  name      // 曲线名称
   )

参数

name

[in]  曲线名称。

返回值

第一个找到的有指定名称的曲线指针。