Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicCurveGetByName 

CurveGetByName

Obtiene una curva según el nombre establecido.

CCurve*  CurveGetByName(
   const string  name      // nombre de la curva
   )

Parámetros

name

[in]  Nombre de la curva.

Valor devuelto

Puntero a la primera curva encontrada con el nombre establecido.